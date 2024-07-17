Short Interest in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Expands By 14.1%

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 656,600 shares, a growth of 14.1% from the June 15th total of 575,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 672,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup raised Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,730.00.

DEO stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $131.13. The stock had a trading volume of 571,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 727,163. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.80. Diageo has a 1-year low of $124.80 and a 1-year high of $179.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 52,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after acquiring an additional 16,782 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

