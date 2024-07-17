Short Interest in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) Drops By 12.3%

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DRD shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of DRDGOLD from $13.25 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get DRDGOLD alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Stock Down 4.5 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DRD traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 400,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 313,780. DRDGOLD has a 1 year low of $6.48 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DRDGOLD by 317,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 176,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,294 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DRDGOLD during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in DRDGOLD by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 35,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 20,686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. It also involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. The company recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. DRDGOLD Limited was formerly known as Durban Roodepoort Deep Limited and changed its name to DRDGOLD Limited in 2004.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DRDGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DRDGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.