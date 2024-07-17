Short Interest in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW) Rises By 14.8%

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 86,300 shares, an increase of 14.8% from the June 15th total of 75,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 239,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,874,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after purchasing an additional 71,306 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 21.6% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,691,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 300,257 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,457,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 22,862 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 705.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 788,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 690,624 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 735,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,715,000 after purchasing an additional 89,356 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Trading Down 1.7 %

ETW stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.40. 378,469 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,235. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.06. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0664 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.49%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

