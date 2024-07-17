Short Interest in enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) Expands By 18.1%

enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the June 15th total of 3,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

enCore Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of EU opened at $4.37 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.34. enCore Energy has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $5.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.83 million, a PE ratio of -33.62 and a beta of -0.01.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ:EU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $30.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that enCore Energy will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in enCore Energy by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,260,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,640,000 after buying an additional 541,050 shares in the last quarter. HTLF Bank purchased a new stake in shares of enCore Energy during the fourth quarter worth $983,000. Fourth Sail Capital LP purchased a new position in enCore Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $5,519,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in enCore Energy during the 4th quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in enCore Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

EU has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Friday, June 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of enCore Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

enCore Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in Crownpoint and Hosta Butte uranium project area covers 3,020 acres located in the Grants Uranium Belt, New Mexico. The company also holds interest in the Marquez-Juan Tafoya property comprises 14,582 acres located in McKinley and Sandoval counties of New Mexico; and the Nose Rock project comprising 42 owned unpatented lode mining claims comprising approximately 800 acres located in McKinley County, New Mexico.

