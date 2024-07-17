Short Interest in Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC) Increases By 7.9%

Enzolytics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZC – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 314,000 shares, a growth of 7.9% from the June 15th total of 291,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,798,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Enzolytics Stock Performance

OTCMKTS ENZC opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Enzolytics has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.06.

Get Enzolytics alerts:

About Enzolytics

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Enzolytics Inc, a drug development company, focuses to the commercialization of its proprietary proteins for the treatment of debilitating infectious diseases. Its patented anti-HIV therapeutics and a proprietary methodology for producing human IgG1 monoclonal antibodies for treating infectious diseases with non-toxic passive immunotherapy.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzolytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzolytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.