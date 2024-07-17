Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Declines By 6.4%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,520,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 46,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,758,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,275. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $407.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eos Energy Enterprises

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 880.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 275,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 247,650 shares during the last quarter. Canal Insurance CO raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Canal Insurance CO now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,258,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 843,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 186,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. 54.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOSE. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

About Eos Energy Enterprises

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.

