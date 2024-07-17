Short Interest in Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Declines By 6.4%

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,520,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the June 15th total of 46,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.
Eos Energy Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EOSE traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,758,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,660,275. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.81. The stock has a market cap of $407.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.01.
Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EOSE. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. B. Riley raised shares of Eos Energy Enterprises to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.
About Eos Energy Enterprises
Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets zinc-based energy storage solutions for utility-scale, microgrid, and commercial and industrial (C&I) applications in the United States. The company offers Znyth technology battery energy storage system (BESS), which provides the operating flexibility to manage increased grid complexity and price volatility.
