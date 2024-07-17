Short Interest in ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL) Declines By 12.2%

ESGL Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ESGL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the June 15th total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ESGL Stock Performance

Shares of ESGL traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.22. 13,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,011. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.69. ESGL has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

ESGL Company Profile

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

