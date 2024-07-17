Short Interest in Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Increases By 21.4%

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the June 15th total of 183,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 158,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

MRAM traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.74. 105,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.46. Everspin Technologies has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $144.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.91.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.04). Everspin Technologies had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $14.43 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRAM shares. StockNews.com upgraded Everspin Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Everspin Technologies from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Everspin Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

In other news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $78,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 276,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,664,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anuj Aggarwal sold 12,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $78,033.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 276,940 shares in the company, valued at $1,664,409.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjeev Aggarwal sold 17,631 shares of Everspin Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $105,962.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 459,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,758,878.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,424 shares of company stock worth $207,009 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 714,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 116,591 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new stake in shares of Everspin Technologies during the first quarter worth $491,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,402 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 49,899 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the third quarter worth $339,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 776,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

