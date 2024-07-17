Short Interest in Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Decreases By 12.8%

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,500 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the June 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Experian Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS EXPGF opened at $46.03 on Wednesday. Experian has a 52 week low of $28.95 and a 52 week high of $48.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.38.

Experian Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 19th. This is an increase from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.18. Experian’s dividend payout ratio is 44.91%.

Experian Company Profile

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

