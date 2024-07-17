Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Decreases By 6.5%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.9 days.
Fluidra Price Performance
Shares of Fluidra stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $22.96.
Fluidra Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Fluidra
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Stock Rotation is Underway: Here are the Winners Moving Forward
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Impressive Rally: Eyeing Further Upside for This Financial Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.