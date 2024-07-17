Short Interest in Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF) Decreases By 6.5%

Fluidra, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FLUIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the June 15th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 40.9 days.

Fluidra Price Performance

Shares of Fluidra stock opened at $21.01 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. Fluidra has a 1 year low of $18.40 and a 1 year high of $22.96.

Get Fluidra alerts:

Fluidra Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fluidra, SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets accessories and machinery for swimming-pools, irrigation and water treatment, and purification for residential and commercial pool market worldwide. The company provides basic pool fittings, which includes ladders, showers, pumps, valves, filters, heaters, grilles, water lighting, cleaning accessories, and others; robotic pool cleaners, pool covers, fire and water features, slides, springboards, and connected products; pool fittings spare parts; above-ground pools, and natural ponds and pools; and swim spas, saunas and steam baths, sensory showers, and Nordic baths.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluidra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluidra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.