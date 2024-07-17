Short Interest in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Expands By 16.4%

Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the June 15th total of 2,690,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 697,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Frontdoor from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Frontdoor Trading Down 0.6 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 29.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 27,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 6,408 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Frontdoor by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,556,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,326,000 after acquiring an additional 413,393 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000.

NASDAQ FTDR traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 811,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,949. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.00. Frontdoor has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $38.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day moving average is $33.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.23. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 132.00% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Frontdoor will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontdoor

Frontdoor, Inc provides home warranties in the United States in the United States. Its customizable home warranties help customers protect and maintain their homes from costly and unplanned breakdowns of essential home systems and appliances. The company's home warranty customers subscribe to an annual service plan agreement that covers the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

