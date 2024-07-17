Short Interest in Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Expands By 6.0%

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 184,500 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the June 15th total of 174,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Frontera Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS:FECCF opened at $5.88 on Wednesday. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of $5.38 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.12.

Frontera Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be given a dividend of $0.0456 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

