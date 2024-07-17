Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Rises By 8.6%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ KRMA traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $670.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $38.42.
Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF
About Global X Conscious Companies ETF
The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.
Featured Stories
