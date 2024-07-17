Short Interest in Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Rises By 8.6%

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the June 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ KRMA traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,031. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.47. The stock has a market cap of $670.88 million, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.03. Global X Conscious Companies ETF has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $38.42.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1434 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Conscious Companies ETF

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRMA. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 216,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Western Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $380,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Conscious Companies ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,278,000.

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

