Short Interest in Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW) Rises By 16.9%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGROW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 65,800 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the June 15th total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

NASDAQ GGROW traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.09. The stock had a trading volume of 808 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,601. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average of $0.10. Gogoro has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.39.

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

