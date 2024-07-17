Short Interest in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Decreases By 12.1%

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the June 15th total of 323,200 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 116,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get HealthStream alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HealthStream

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of HealthStream

In other HealthStream news, SVP Scott Fenstermacher sold 1,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $26,190.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,008 shares in the company, valued at $340,679.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 405.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in HealthStream by 197.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 110,189 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of HealthStream by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HealthStream by 80.4% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthStream Price Performance

HealthStream stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.84. The stock had a trading volume of 153,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,921. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $31.13. The firm has a market cap of $937.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.87.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. HealthStream had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. HealthStream’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthStream Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. HealthStream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

HealthStream Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.