Short Interest in Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Rises By 14.6%

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the June 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 805,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HLMN shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.58.

Shares of HLMN traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -988.01 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.35. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Hillman Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $350.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hillman Solutions will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aaron Jagdfeld sold 49,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total transaction of $447,000.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,781,160.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 8.5% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 35,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 23.0% in the first quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter worth $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

