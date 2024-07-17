Short Interest in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Declines By 6.3%

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,900,000 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the June 15th total of 22,310,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

HP Price Performance

HPQ traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,906,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,108,338. HP has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of HP by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HP by 116.7% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

