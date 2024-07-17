Short Interest in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Increases By 13.9%

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a growth of 13.9% from the June 15th total of 5,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.2 %

ITW stock traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $253.89. 781,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,455. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $241.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.01. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $217.50 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 97.82% and a net margin of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.23%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $238.82 per share, for a total transaction of $185,085.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $305.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $258.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $251.20.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

