Short Interest in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Drops By 12.3%

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. 15,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,485. The company has a market cap of $103.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.6184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%.
The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.
