Short Interest in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) Drops By 12.3%

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the June 15th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.72. 15,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,485. The company has a market cap of $103.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.87. Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.37.

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.6184 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF ( NASDAQ:ECOW Free Report ) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,383 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (ECOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of large- and mid-cap emerging market companies. ECOW was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

