Short Interest in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD) Rises By 8.3%

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 190,900 shares, an increase of 8.3% from the June 15th total of 176,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ReWalk Robotics Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ LFWD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.97. 3,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,892. ReWalk Robotics has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $9.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.43.

Get ReWalk Robotics alerts:

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:LFWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.03). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 134.52% and a negative return on equity of 35.41%. The company had revenue of $5.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ReWalk Robotics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LFWD shares. HC Wainwright upped their target price on ReWalk Robotics from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of ReWalk Robotics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LFWD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ReWalk Robotics stock. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:LFWD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 157,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC owned about 1.85% of ReWalk Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

(Get Free Report)

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technologies that enable mobility and wellness in rehabilitation and daily life for individuals with physical and neurological conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers ReWalk personal exoskeleton and rehabilitation exoskeleton devices; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke; AlterG Anti-Gravity System for use in physical and neurological rehabilitation and athletic training; MyoCycle devices; and ReBoot, a personal soft exo-suit for home and community use by individuals post-stroke.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ReWalk Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReWalk Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.