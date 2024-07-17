Short Interest in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Declines By 11.8%

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the June 15th total of 750,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 187,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,602,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $695,864,000 after purchasing an additional 278,796 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,137,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,188,000 after purchasing an additional 40,897 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,049,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,117,000 after purchasing an additional 23,285 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,422,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,169,000 after purchasing an additional 206,193 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,914,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,912,000 after purchasing an additional 154,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock traded down $3.74 on Wednesday, hitting $100.19. 199,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,470. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 71.56 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group has a one year low of $69.59 and a one year high of $104.71.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.80 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.62% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

