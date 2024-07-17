Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Grows By 7.7%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
The LGL Group Price Performance
Shares of The LGL Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935. The LGL Group has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.
The LGL Group Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than The LGL Group
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- Real Estate Stock Signals a Boom in Manufacturing Activity
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- This Medical Giant’s Stock Rebounds: A 15% Upside Is the Minimum
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Financial Giant’s Shares Soar on EPS Beat and Record Asset Levels
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.