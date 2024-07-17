Short Interest in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Grows By 7.7%

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the June 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of The LGL Group stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 6,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,935. The LGL Group has a one year low of $4.20 and a one year high of $6.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

