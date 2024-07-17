Short Interest in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Rises By 5.9%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,000,000 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the June 15th total of 4,720,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 498,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

LEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $1.70 to $1.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $3.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Lion Electric from a “sec perform spec market wgt” rating to an “underperform spec market wgt” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEV. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 12,712 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 103,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 17,285 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lion Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Lion Electric by 14.3% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 239,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 30,050 shares during the period. 52.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LEV opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.79 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.14. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.30.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 43.21% and a negative return on equity of 18.99%. The company had revenue of $55.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million. Equities research analysts expect that Lion Electric will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

