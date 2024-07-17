SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of SigmaRoc plc (LON:SRC – Get Free Report) were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 67.25 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 66.70 ($0.86). Approximately 2,018,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 2,423,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.50 ($0.86).

SigmaRoc Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £757.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,410.00 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 66.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 64.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.28.

SigmaRoc Company Profile

SigmaRoc plc, through its subsidiaries, invests in and/or acquires projects in the quarried materials sector. It also produces aggregates, stone, granite, concrete blocks, asphalt, limestone, ready-mix concrete, pre-cast concrete, and other stone products; supplies value-added industrial and construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, waste recycling, and patent and licensing services, as well as engages in the limestone quarrying and processing.

