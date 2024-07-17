Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.05

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.05 and last traded at $20.98, with a volume of 114954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.51.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Simmons First National from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Simmons First National from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Simmons First National Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.28.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Simmons First National had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Simmons First National’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

In other Simmons First National news, EVP George A. Makris III sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total value of $269,218.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,707 shares in the company, valued at $684,151.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 161.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Simmons First National by 250,150.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,006 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simmons First National in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simmons First National by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

