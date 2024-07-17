Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Update

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 11,419,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64,503.0 days.

Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of CLCMF remained flat at C$2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sinch AB has a twelve month low of C$1.75 and a twelve month high of C$2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39.

About Sinch AB (publ)

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

