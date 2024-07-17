Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Short Interest Update

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,900,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the June 15th total of 11,419,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 64,503.0 days.
Sinch AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of CLCMF remained flat at C$2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday. Sinch AB has a twelve month low of C$1.75 and a twelve month high of C$2.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.39.
About Sinch AB (publ)
