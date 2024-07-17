SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Sets New 52-Week High at $23.00

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.00 and last traded at $22.95, with a volume of 464823 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SLM from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SLM from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

SLM Trading Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $837.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.43 million. SLM had a return on equity of 45.65% and a net margin of 25.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

SLM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,328 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in SLM by 1,373.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in SLM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Further Reading

