Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,451,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,665,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,954,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 1,416.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 147,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,649,000 after purchasing an additional 137,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap-on by 31,080.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 74,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,525,000 after purchasing an additional 74,282 shares during the last quarter. 84.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total value of $1,655,069.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,048,945.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.80, for a total value of $6,461,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,276,888.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 5,978 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.86, for a total transaction of $1,655,069.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,048,945.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock worth $10,353,409. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SNA traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $275.73. 445,372 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,561. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $277.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $249.84 and a 52-week high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.98.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 21.69% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.03%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $282.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.00.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

