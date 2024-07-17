Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.74 and last traded at $12.69. Approximately 283,620 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 377,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Trading Up 2.1%

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.43. The company has a market cap of $546.73 million, a PE ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 5,267 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs and manufactures specialized equipment for oil and natural gas operators in the United States. The company provides mobile proppant and fluid management systems, as well as last mile logistics management services. It offers systems, mobilization, and last mile logistics services that are used to unload, store, and deliver proppant, water and/or chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites.

Featured Articles

