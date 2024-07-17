Solaris Resources (TSE:SLS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3.53

Solaris Resources Inc. (TSE:SLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$3.53 and last traded at C$3.54, with a volume of 295341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.72.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital dropped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$23.50 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Solaris Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Solaris Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.10.
In other Solaris Resources news, Senior Officer Jacqueline Wagenaar sold 18,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.02, for a total transaction of C$75,220.15. 46.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Solaris Resources Inc engages in exploration of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company's flagship project is the 100% owned Warintza Copper and Gold Project comprising nine metallic mineral concessions, which covers an area of 268 km2 located in Ecuador.
