Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Shares Down 5.3%

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.11 and last traded at $14.11. Approximately 1,323,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,782,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.90.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Sonos in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.66 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.92.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $252.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.48 million. Sonos had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $113,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,725.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Millington sold 7,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $113,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 371,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,725.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 40,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $665,271.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,711. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,271 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 376.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells audio products and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers wireless, portable, and home theater speakers; components; and accessories. The company offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its website.

