SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Down 5.3% on Insider Selling

Shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN) traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $5.66 and last traded at $5.87. 30,039,711 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 42,068,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.20.

Specifically, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 208,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $1,196,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 659,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,792,303.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total transaction of $67,532.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 486,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,435.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 625,728 shares of company stock worth $3,011,476 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of SoundHound AI from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.90 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.84 and a quick ratio of 8.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.32.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 183.49% and a negative return on equity of 163.00%. The company had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 72.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $1,335,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 239.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 296,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 209,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SoundHound AI during the 1st quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

