SP Asset Management LLC Sells 734 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

SP Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,406 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.8% of SP Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SP Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.85, for a total transaction of $278,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,728,640.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,402.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 124,488 shares of company stock valued at $21,954,455. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $3.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.50. 7,099,837 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,487,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.68 and a 52-week high of $193.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.95.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.61 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.