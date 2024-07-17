SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 848,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,654 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $30,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 16,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 20.4% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,358 shares during the last quarter. Anson Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Anson Capital Inc. now owns 214,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,700,000 after purchasing an additional 22,304 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 727,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,082,000 after purchasing an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,151,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,168,888. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.05. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $36.68.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.