SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,785,550 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 16% from the previous session’s volume of 2,397,038 shares.The stock last traded at $51.00 and had previously closed at $50.72.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $22.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 11.3% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 8,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 75,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 10,054 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 8,192 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 85,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

