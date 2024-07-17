SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $87.74

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $87.74 and last traded at $87.26, with a volume of 36623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $86.69.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Trading Down 2.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.32.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 10,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

