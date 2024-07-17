SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $133.61

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $133.61 and last traded at $133.61, with a volume of 25531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.39.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $129.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SDY. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 55,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 25,430 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,993,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,132,000 after acquiring an additional 67,304 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 18,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 139,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.