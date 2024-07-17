SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sets New 12-Month High at $559.05

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $559.05 and last traded at $556.56, with a volume of 431731 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $552.22.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $22.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $528.92.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farrow Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. now owns 3,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.