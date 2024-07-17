SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 52-Week High at $270.82

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $270.82 and last traded at $270.82, with a volume of 80635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $266.09.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.81.

Institutional Trading of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $266,931,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $86,790,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Hobart Private Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,364,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 43,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

