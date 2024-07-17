Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Shares Up 7.3%

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. Approximately 11,273 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 285% from the average daily volume of 2,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.59.

Spin Master Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average of $23.45.

Spin Master Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.0875 dividend. This is a positive change from Spin Master’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 1.63%.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, engages in the creation, design, manufacture, licensing, and marketing of various toys, entertainment products, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. The Toys segment's product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; wheels and action; outdoor; and preschool, dolls, and interactive products.

