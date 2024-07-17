Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-five brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.08.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $75.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $71.55 and a 12 month high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $601,375 in the last 90 days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,897,282 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth about $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,624.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

