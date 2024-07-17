Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $76.13 and last traded at $75.62. Approximately 2,806,239 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,342,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.51.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. DZ Bank cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.93 and a 200-day moving average of $86.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 62.81%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $601,375. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Vima LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

