Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 1.6% on Analyst Downgrade

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.6% during trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $85.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Starbucks traded as low as $73.48 and last traded at $73.64. 2,127,711 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 10,316,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.83.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. HSBC lowered their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.08.

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Starbucks news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $601,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Orca Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 481.9% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,547,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $148,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,471 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 41.9% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 45,322 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Summa Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $384,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $2,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average is $86.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). Starbucks had a net margin of 11.38% and a negative return on equity of 49.91%. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.81%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

