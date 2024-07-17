Status Price Up 14.8% This Week (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Status token can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000039 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a total market cap of $99.43 million and $5.66 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Status has traded up 14.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00011066 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00009410 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,416.02 or 0.99896207 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000995 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00011907 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00007231 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00071954 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,379,126 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,379,125.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02591536 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $6,226,328.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

