Status (SNT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.89 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0258 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market cap of $100.61 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011177 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009503 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001032 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,875.94 or 0.99994809 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011911 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00007161 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.45 or 0.00073142 BTC.

Status Token Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,904,379,126 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,904,379,125.6149273 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02591536 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 147 active market(s) with $6,226,328.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

