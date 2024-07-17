Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Receives $133.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.86.
STLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Steel Dynamics
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $221,817,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth $38,644,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,178,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,137,230 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,550,000 after buying an additional 202,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,604,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,295,000 after buying an additional 152,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.
Steel Dynamics Stock Performance
STLD opened at $132.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.41. The company has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11 and a beta of 1.35. Steel Dynamics has a 1 year low of $95.53 and a 1 year high of $151.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.62% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.01 EPS. Research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 11.62 EPS for the current year.
Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.64%.
Steel Dynamics Company Profile
Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.
