Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Stella-Jones Inc. (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$91.00 to C$99.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Stella-Jones traded as high as C$92.70 and last traded at C$91.80, with a volume of 91973 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$91.31.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SJ. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. CIBC increased their target price on Stella-Jones from C$85.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Stella-Jones from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$94.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$91.00.

In related news, Director James Augustus Manzi sold 5,000 shares of Stella-Jones stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.93, for a total transaction of C$309,661.50. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$85.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$81.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.09 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$775.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$781.85 million. Stella-Jones had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 10.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stella-Jones Inc. will post 5.7120805 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Stella-Jones’s payout ratio is 18.82%.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and sells pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, Pressure-Treated Wood; and Logs and Lumber. The company offers railway ties and timbers for short line and commercial railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies.

