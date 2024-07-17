StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Sets New 52-Week High at $48.86

StepStone Group LP (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.86, with a volume of 12603 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

STEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on StepStone Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised StepStone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $41.25 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.19.

The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.42.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $177.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.47 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that StepStone Group LP will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 93.33%.

In other StepStone Group news, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total transaction of $1,219,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,110.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other StepStone Group news, Director David F. Hoffmeister bought 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.29 per share, with a total value of $996,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,829.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven R. Mitchell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.34, for a total value of $1,219,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,159 shares in the company, valued at $406,110.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEP. American International Group Inc. increased its position in StepStone Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of StepStone Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of StepStone Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 288,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in StepStone Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 55.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

StepStone Group LP. is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, private equity and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

