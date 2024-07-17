Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stericycle, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stericycle in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Stericycle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRCL

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stericycle

Stericycle Stock Down 0.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRCL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after purchasing an additional 705,586 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,601,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 271,025 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 583,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,720,000 after purchasing an additional 192,045 shares during the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $58.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -264.23, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Stericycle has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $59.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.51.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.42 million. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. Stericycle’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Stericycle will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stericycle

(Get Free Report

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.