Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Up 6.4%

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.89 and last traded at $130.21. 104,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 357,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.39.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.83.
Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.
