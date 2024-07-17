Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Up 6.4%

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 6.4% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $130.89 and last traded at $130.21. 104,481 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 357,552 shares. The stock had previously closed at $122.39.

Sterling Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.83.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $440.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 47.1% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,420 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 248.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

